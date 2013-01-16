Report: Bears hire Trestman, not Colts’ coordinator Arians, for head coaching job

INDIANAPOLIS – The chances of Bruce Arians remaining with the Colts went up on Tuesday night.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Marc Trestman-a head coach in the CFL-will become the Bears’ next head coach.

Reporter Brad Biggs broke story that the longtime NFL assistant and coach for the Montreal Alouettes will be heading to Chicago to take over for Lovie Smith, who was fired after nine seasons with the Bears.

Arians-the Colts offensive coordinator- was one of three finalists for the job and was in Chicago for a second interview.

This means that the head coaching options have narrowed for the Colts’ offensive coordinator, whose stock rose in the NFL this season.

Filling in for Chuck Pagano as he underwent Leukemia treatment, Arians led the Colts to a 9-3 record which helped them qualify for the playoffs.

Arians was a candidate for the Browns and Chargers head coaching jobs, but each team has made a hire in the last week.

He was expected the interview for the Eagles job this week but a team spokesperson said that Arians has not interviewed for the job and that one has not been scheduled.

At least one team, however, has emerged for Arians over the past day. Early Wednesday morning the NFL Network reported that the Arizona Cardinals have asked the Colts for permission to talk to Arians about their head coaching position.