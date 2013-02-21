Local man buys lottery scratch-off “for fun” and wins $1 million

A New Palestine man says he won’t go back to work after winning big in a lottery scratch-off game.
“I’ve got a pension coming when I’m 60,” said Ronald Lucas, a 54-year-old union carpenter. “This money will be more than enough to get me to that point. I’m done. This is retirement for me.”
Lucas purchased the $100 Million Cash Extravaganza ticket at a Village Pantry on Broad Ripple Avenue. He says he picked up a couple of scratch-offs just for fun but ended up with a big surprise.
“I actually bought two $10 tickets right before that and won $20,” said Lucas. “So, I took that $20 right back into the store and used those winnings to buy this ticket. I took it back out to my Jeep, scratched it and went right back in. I said to the clerk, ‘Hey buddy, are you seeing what I’m seeing? Because if you are, I just won a million bucks.'”
Lucas, a father of two and grandfather of two, says he is still coming to grips with the reality and is grateful and filled with emotion.
“The first thing that went through my mind was my wife, Guila,” said Lucas. “I lost her to pneumonia about a year ago after 30 years together. I thanked her. I know she was looking out for me.”
10 comments
safety guy
That's awesome!
Guest
Congrats, so happy that a working person won the money!
Alisa
That's amazing! Congratulations! I'm glad it went to a hard working person!
Mike Cook
I would have been happy to won the twenty but very happy for this man, just never know when blessing are gonna come your way, Congrats !
Darrell Morgan
congrats may you be a blessing to your children and grand children spend some time and money on yourself too!
Tiffany
I love to hear stories like this! Congrats to you and enjoy your early retirement!
melanie
Way to go!!!
Teresa
Soooo Happy For You & Your Family, I Just Know Your Wife Is Looking Down On You & Smiling !!!!!
Mark
That's awesome – how glad is Ronald that he took his $20 win back to get another ticket 🙂
roxannetorres06
Hello!
There is some stuff I wanted to show you, it is just amazing, take a look http://raicu.spittrays.com
Sent from my iPhone, roxannetorres06
Comments are closed.