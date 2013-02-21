Local man buys lottery scratch-off “for fun” and wins $1 million

A New Palestine man says he won’t go back to work after winning big in a lottery scratch-off game.

“I’ve got a pension coming when I’m 60,” said Ronald Lucas, a 54-year-old union carpenter. “This money will be more than enough to get me to that point. I’m done. This is retirement for me.”

Lucas purchased the $100 Million Cash Extravaganza ticket at a Village Pantry on Broad Ripple Avenue. He says he picked up a couple of scratch-offs just for fun but ended up with a big surprise.

“I actually bought two $10 tickets right before that and won $20,” said Lucas. “So, I took that $20 right back into the store and used those winnings to buy this ticket. I took it back out to my Jeep, scratched it and went right back in. I said to the clerk, ‘Hey buddy, are you seeing what I’m seeing? Because if you are, I just won a million bucks.'”

Lucas, a father of two and grandfather of two, says he is still coming to grips with the reality and is grateful and filled with emotion.

“The first thing that went through my mind was my wife, Guila,” said Lucas. “I lost her to pneumonia about a year ago after 30 years together. I thanked her. I know she was looking out for me.”