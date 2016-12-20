Central Indiana thaws out as temperatures rise above freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! The sun and above-freezing temperatures are doing work on the snow on the ground today. We're seeing some melting taking place this afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid-30s.

Tonight we'll fall to the upper teens with light southwest winds. Wednesday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday also marks the winter solstice, the official start to the winter season. It marks the shortest day of the year.

A wave of energy will move across the Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday night into Thursday and bring central Indiana a chance of flurries on Thursday. Otherwise, we'll be cloudy with lows in the mid-20s and highs in the mid-30s.

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, you're out of luck. Temperatures are going to warm into the 40s and 50s over the holiday weekend. As another wave of energy moves through the area Saturday, we'll have a rain and snow mix early Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures will quickly warm and we'll see mostly rain on and off through the day.

Christmas Day will be windy with highs near 50 degrees and rain in the area. Windy conditions will continue into Monday with more rain and highs near 50 degrees.