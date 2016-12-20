× Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, punter Pat McAfee selected for Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and punter Pat McAfee are the lone Indianapolis Colts selected for the Pro Bowl.

Hilton was named for a third consecutive season while McAfee was selected for a second time, the first being in 2014.

Hilton’s credentials certainly are worthy. He ranks second in the NFL with 1,248 yards – five behind Atlanta’s Julio Jones – and is ninth with 81 receptions. Hilton has joined Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne as the only Colts’ wideouts with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

McAfee, meanwhile, leads the league with a 49.1 average and is third with a net of 42.8.

The AFC Pro Bowl team showcases the challenge when the Colts travel to Oakland for Saturday’s game. The Raiders had a league-high seven players selected: quarterback Derek Carr, wideout Amari Cooper, center Rodney Hudson, guard Kelechi Osemele, offensive tackle Donald Penn, defensive end Khalil Mack and safety Reggie Nelson.