Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana sets tip record, but payouts to tipsters decline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The number of tips pouring into Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana continues to set records.

This year, Crime Stoppers has crossed the 7,000 tip mark for the first time ever, but money being paid out to people calling in those tips has gone the opposite direction for good reason.

No matter how big or small the crime, Crime Stoppers and IMPD have formed an effective partnership to put out releases in hopes of catching bad guys.

“The IMPD and city has really embraced Crime Stoppers,” said Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Sgt. Steve DuBois.

As of the afternoon on Dec. 20, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana had taken 6,995 tips. That number crossed 7,000 later in the day.

That is nearly triple the 2,520 tips the agency got in all of 2009. In 2010 there were 2,819 tips, with 3,149 in 2011 and 3,057 in 2012.

Even after 2013, when Crime Stoppers consolidated lines with the IMPD and saw a bump to 4,562 tips the numbers have only continued to rise. In 2014 Crime Stoppers saw 5,254 tips with 6,178 in 2015.

“We’ve had probably the most dramatic increase in a Crime Stoppers program in the nation as far as the number of tips submitted,” said DuBois.

On the flip side, rewards paid to tipsters have actually gone down over the years.

In 2009, $32,500 was paid in reward money and $34,560 was paid in 2013. So far in 2016, $15.725 has been paid to tipsters in part because more people want to remain anonymous.

“It’s the anonymous part that really drives this program, of course there are still people that want their reward and we’re more than happy to pay them,” said DuBois.

Sgt. DuBois thinks the reason so many tips come into his office is because people know crime can happen to them anywhere and anytime.

“I think people are realizing the person that is victimizing someone a couple neighborhoods over might be in your neighborhood tomorrow,” said DuBois.

Another reason for the increase is that officials with Crime Stoppers are always trying to make it easier for people to contact them with tips.

For example, they now have a mobile app people can use on their phone. That technology wasn’t available 6-7 years ago.