Enjoy the holidays with less sugar with dips and drinks recipes from Kim Galeaz

Trying to enjoy the holidays with a little less sugar? Then consider making a few dips and drinks for your next Holiday Party with a NEW Zero Calorie sweetener from a local company right here in Carmel, Indiana. Dietitian Kim Galeaz shows you 3 dip and 2 drink recipes made with this sweetener….great sweet taste while saving a few calories! The best part though…all recipes are EASY to make.

Kim’s Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

1 package (8 ounce) 1/3-less fat cream cheese

1 can (15 ounce) pure pumpkin

6 or 7 packets Splenda Naturals Stevia Sweetener

¾ to 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice*

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon*

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until blended. Enjoy immediately or chill one hour before serving. Serve with thickly sliced apples, pears and even Asian pears. If you don’t have time to slice fresh fruit, serve with gingersnaps, vanilla wafers or graham crackers.

*Use a little more spice if you want.

Makes about 2 ¾ cups dip (11 servings of ¼-cup each) I normally make a double batch for get-togethers and parties.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Apricot Cinnamon Fruit Dip

½ cup 1/3-less fat cream cheese (1/2 of an 8 oz. package)

6 packets Splenda Naturals Stevia sweetener

¼ cup apricot preserves

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt (I like to use 2% fat Greek yogurt)

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and stir/whisk until smooth and combined. Serve immediately or chill a couple hours. Enjoy with favorite fruits like apple, pear and kiwi slices, plus strawberries and pineapple chunks. Makes about 1 ½ cups dip (serves about 10-12)

Recipe from SplendaNaturals.com with adaptations by culinary nutritionist-dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Roasted Red Pepper Cheese Spread/Dip

4 ounces 1/3-less fat cream cheese

½ cup roasted red peppers, well-drained, patted dry and finely chopped

2 packets Splenda Naturals Stevia Sweetener

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 -3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

½ cup lower fat mayonnaise

½ teaspoon cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

Use an electric mixer and beat cream cheese until smooth and slightly fluffy. Add all remaining ingredients and beat just until blended and combined. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container for a couple hours. Enjoy with whole-wheat crackers, bread cubes and favorite fresh vegetables like zucchini and squash slices, baby carrots, broccoli florets and sugar snap peas.

Makes about 2 cups (8 servings of ¼ cup each or 16 servings of 2 tablespoons each).

Recipe from SplendaNaturals.com with adaptations by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Spiced Hot Cranberry Cider

4 quarts apple cider

3 quarts cranberry juice*

4 packets Splenda Naturals Stevia Sweetener

8 cinnamon sticks

2 teaspoons whole cloves

2 lemons, thinly sliced

In a large stock pot (at least 8 quarts), combine apple cider, cranberry juice, Splenda Naturals, cinnamon sticks, cloves and lemon slices. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove cinnamon sticks, cloves and lemon slices with a slotted spoon before serving. Serve hot. Or, you can pour all in a stock pot and heat a couple hours until thoroughly hot and blended, then serve from the crock pot, leaving garnishes in cider. *Kim used Light Lower Calorie Cranberry Juice. If you use 100% tart cranberry juice, use more Splenda Naturals packets until it’s your desired sweetness.

Makes about 24-26 servings, 1 cup each.

Recipe from SplendaNaturals.com with adaptations by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Kim’s Decadent Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix

¼ cup sugar

6 packets Splenda Naturals Stevia Sweetener

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

Add all ingredients to a food processor bowl and blend until combined and mixture looks almost powdery. It will be very noisy! Pulse a few times more if you see chunks. Store in a tightly covered container (doesn’t need refrigeration) until ready to make hot chocolate.

To make delicious hot chocolate, heat one cup of low-fat milk for every serving. Microwave or use stove-top pan. Add 3 heaping tablespoons hot chocolate mixture for every 8-ounce serving. Whisk mixture into hot milk and heat another minute or so until it’s thoroughly incorporated. Pour into favorite mug and top with favorite toppings, like mini marshmallows, whipped cream or crushed peppermint candy.

Makes enough mixture for 7 -8 servings.

Recipe by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD