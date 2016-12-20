× Former Ball State, Buffalo Bills football player found dead in Detroit basement

DETROIT, Mich.– Police in Detroit are investigating the deaths of two men in a basement. One of the victims is a former Ball State football player.

The bodies were found Tuesday in a basement on the west side of Detroit, in the 20000 block of Pierson Street, according to WXYZ.

The victims had been shot multiple times. Family members told WXYZ one of the victims is 28-year-old Robert Eddins, who played one game for the Buffalo Bills in 2011.

Eddins also played for Ball State University, and was named to the All-Mid-American Conference Second Team in 2009 and All-MAC Second Team in 2010.

The other victim hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

The Ball State University athletic department issued this statement: