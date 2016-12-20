Want to still eat treats around the holidays...but with less sugar? Living Well's Kim Galeaz shows us easy recipes that use a different way to sweeten holiday drinks and dips.
Holidays drinks and dips with less sugar
-
Enjoy the holidays with less sugar with dips and drinks recipes from Kim Galeaz
-
Groups that help for holidays need help themselves
-
Impact 100 to host “DIY Holiday Party”
-
RECIPE: Brownie buckeye cookies
-
Find holiday fun for less in Zionsville
-
-
Several free Halloween apps could help make trick-or-treating less scary for parents
-
RECIPE: Holiday Baked Ham
-
The perfect French toast recipe for Christmas morning
-
Living Well: one pot meals
-
Drink hot cocoa, tea with Santa at the annual “Holiday Doll and Tea Time” in Brownsburg
-
-
Holiday Cookie Showcase
-
RECIPE: Old-Fashioned Holiday Glazed Ham
-
Learn how to bake better shortbread cookies