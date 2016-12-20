× Lafayette police mourn death of longtime K9 officer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police are mourning the death of a longtime K9 officer.

Retired police K-9 Jarca passed away on Tuesday at the age of 13. She served with Officer Ryan French as a member of the LPD from September 2006 until her retirement in 2014.

Jarca had a productive career in both a drug and suspect apprehension. She assisted in 277 narcotic arrests; 145 criminal arrests related to narcotic sales; and 243 criminal arrests not involving narcotics, including 704 deployments with 11 apprehensions.

Officer French and K-9 Jarca were recognized for their dedication and service by the City Council in April 2014.

She retired from police service in April 2014 and spent her peaceful retirement with the French family.

LPD says Jarca was a valued member of their department and although she will be missed, she will not be forgotten.