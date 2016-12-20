× Officials prepare for early round of potholes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- With this week’s roller coaster of temperatures—from single digits to almost fifty degrees next week—city officials are worrying about an early round of potholes, and they need your help to keep them under control.

Some drivers say streets are already getting choppy.

“So far, like the ones over toward Walmart, they’re getting kind iffy,” said driver Melissa Williamson.

City officials are already working to help the problem.

“We will see more potholes because of the precipitation but again that’s all the more reason we want residents to call them in so we can take care of them right away,” Jennifer Hashem, with the city’s Department of Public Works.

Each year, hundreds of potholes get reported to the city to fix. Indianapolis DPW already had seven crews Tuesday patching up the potholes. But as more and more pop up, officials say they need your help to stay ahead of the problem.

“We want residents to report potholes as much as they can whenever they see one on the road we ask that you go ahead and report that right away,” said Hashem.

DPW says the best way to report a problem is to use the Indy pothole viewer on the city’s website. You can also track the progress of any claim you make. Or, download the city’s pothole app and send in what you know like that. And finally, you can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

