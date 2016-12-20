Study shows iPhone users go to extreme measures to obtain latest phone releases

NEW YORK, New York — What do you do when you want the latest iPhone but still have your old one? According to researchers from Columbia Business School, you become more reckless with your current phone.

A study conducted by the school indicated that consumers grow more reckless with their iPhones when they are seeking an excuse to upgrade to a new model. The study – jointly conducted by three professors of marketing, psychology and business – were based on both consumer interviews and a data set showing how incidents of lost iPhones coincide with the launch of new models.

Data on lost iPhones showed that they peaked immediately prior to the launch of a new one, with consumers also admitting to being less careful with their devices when a new model was available