VIDEO: Notre Dame basketball player gets surprise visit from military brother after game

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – A touching moment during a Notre Dame basketball game last night–Fighting Irish player Matt Farrell got a surprise video message from his brother Bo who is on active duty in Afghanistan.

Farrell was brought to tears by the video. But it gets even better!

As it turns out, the video of Bo was being recorded inside Purcell Pavilion, not far from the court.

When the video ended, Bo walked out and surprised his brother, bringing everyone there to tears!

The boys’ parents were in attendance at the game and also surprised when Bo walked on the court.