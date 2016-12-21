A busy weather pattern sets up into the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Wednesday afternoon! Temperatures have climbed into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Today's temperature in Indianapolis marked the warmest air in about two weeks. Tonight we'll have a cloudy sky build in with patchy fog. Temperatures will dip to the upper 20s and low 30s so it won't be as cold as the last few nights and mornings.

Thursday will be cloudy with the possibility of some flurries throughout the day. Highs are expected in the mid-30s with a northwest breeze 10-15 mph.

A wave of energy will move through the area Friday and bring a chance of a rain/snow mix Friday evening. Winds will become breezy with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

While a wintry mix is possible overnight into Saturday, temperatures will warm and change the precipitation to rain Saturday morning. Expect highs in the low 40s Saturday with drier conditions building throughout the day.

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, I've got bad news. Temperatures will reach the low 50s with strong wind gusts! Rain will also be around the area and we can't entirely rule out thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday. Monday will also bring rain and possibly a few thunderstorms with windy conditions and highs in the low 50s.

It will turn colder next Tuesday. Stay tuned! --Danielle Dozier