Arctic air easing, as Pacific flow returns to Indiana! Rain chances, not snow chances going up!

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the forecast today, as we remain dry and more seasonal! This is a solid way to start the first day of winter, considering the harshness of earlier this week. Roads look great and the winds remain fairly light…#uneventful

Arctic air is on the retreat now and the weather pattern has settled a touch, now that the jet stream has become more flattened! What’s this mean? Basically, no huge temperature swings, plus “milder” air for the next several days across a lot of the country. We continue to watch Friday nights possibility of a wintry mix, which could result in some icy travel through Saturday morning. Travel will improve through Saturday, as things begin to dry out and temperatures rise steadily. Christmas Day still appears wet and mild with NO ice threat!