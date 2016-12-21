× Fairbanks Hospital informs patients of health information privacy incident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Fairbanks Hospital in Indianapolis says private health information of patients could have been seen by employees who shouldn’t have had access.

The hospital says these issues existed for at least three years. Employees were able to see a patient’s name, their social security number and health history.

“While we are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of any protected health information, we are providing potentially impacted patients with information about the event, steps taken since discovering the incident, and what they can do to better protect against identity theft and fraud, should they feel it is appropriate to do so,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

The hospital is mailing written notice of the incident to everyone potentially impacted that will include steps patients can take to protect against identity fraud.

Current or former Fairbanks Hospital patients who believe they are affected as a result of this incident are asked to call a confidential, toll-free hotline at 1-855-828-4343. The line is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Fairbanks’ tips to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud can be found here.