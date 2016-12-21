Missing 80-year-old Fishers man with dementia found safe

Jack Terwilliger (Photo courtesy of Fishers police)

Update: Fishers police say Jack Terwilliger was found safe.

Original story:

FISHERS, Ind.– The Fishers Police Department is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Jack Terwilliger, 80, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. at the Walmart located at East 131st Street and Ambleside Drive. He was wearing a puffy blue and gold Notre Dame jacket and walking a gray Maltese dog.

Anyone with information about Terwilliger’s location is asked to call 911.

