Hello winter! Today marks the shortest day of the year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The exact time at which the sun’s rays reach the Tropic of Capricorn (-23.5° latitude) marks the beginning of winter in the northern hemisphere—the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours! We’ll only get about nine hours and fifteen minutes of daylight.

The winter solstice (solstice – the Latin word that implies that sun is standing still) occurred at 5:44 a.m. this morning.

Meteorological winter differs from astronomical winter. Meteorologists call the months of December, January and February “winter.”