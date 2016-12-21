× Hoosier veteran comes home from hospital to find surprise $30K in home renovations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was an emotional homecoming for one Hoosier veteran who after spending weeks in the VA hospital was finally able to go home. When he got there, there was a huge surprise.

“It is a far different cry from what my house used to look like. It is just beautiful,” said Navy veteran Billy Myers.

FOX59 was there when the 63-year-old veteran took his first steps inside of his newly-renovated home that was fixed while he was away recovering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after losing a lung to cancer. He was not feeling well and his home was falling apart.

“As the years went on, I got too old to fix my home and it became too much for me and I also had health problems,” said Meyers.

The Helping Heroes of America group stepped in, spending $30,000 to transform the home.

“If we are going to do it, let’s do it all. We decided that we were going to remodel the whole house,” said Jennifer Highwood of Helping Heroes of America.

The home was a disaster until contractors from Bartley’s Painting and Matt’s Priority Home Repair showed up. The workers ripped out carpet that had been inside of the home for more than 30 years and fixed the bathroom that was nearly collapsing.

“It is probably one of the most inspirational jobs that I have ever done in the 26 years that I have been in business,” said Brian Bartley of Bartley’s Painting.

The dust and debris inside of the 100-year-old home also took a toll on Billy’s health and his family had already planned the veteran’s funeral, thinking that he would not make it home.

“It is totally a miracle. I know what the house used to look like and to see what it looks like now…I know he will be okay,” said Billy’s Sister Debbie Busbin.

Billy is now back at home, surrounded by love this holiday season.

“I did not think anybody cared…but now I see that they do,” said Meyers.

Billy still needs help with renovations to the home. If you would like to donate to help rebuild his home and buy a new water heater and other supplies contact Helping Heroes of America or call 317-640-1395.