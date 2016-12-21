INDOT makes preparations for holiday weekend travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a busy weekend of holiday travel.

Last weekend, hundreds of cars were stranded on the interstate and hundreds of crashes across central Indiana were likely due to icy roads.

Starting Thursday, trucks will be out on major interstates and ramps laying down a protective brine mixture on the roads. Dozens of crews will spend about 9 hours laying the brine on Interstates 465, 65, and 70.

"The brine, it comes out as a liquid as it’s laid on the road. As it dries, that salty residue will stay there and is the best defense we have to the overnight frost potential especially on the bridges," explained INDOT Media Relations Director, Nathan Riggs.

The brine mixture will last through the weekend, according to Riggs, as long as it doesn't rain or snow. Friday is considered a state holiday, but Riggs said crews will be called in if necessary to lay an additional layer of brine down.

"We try to make it to where, of course, with the holidays that we’re kind of a step ahead of what the forecast is calling for," said Danny Wise, a unit foreman for INDOT.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has some tips to prepare if you do happen to get suck on the roads.

In your car, they recommend for you to have;

Bottled water

Shovel

Sand or kitty litter

Extra blankets

A hand crank flashlight or battery powered flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

Chargers for cell phones and mobile devices

Nonperishable food

First-aid kit

