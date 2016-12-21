Kokomo brothers accused of kidnapping, beating two naked men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. - Court documents reveal disturbing details about what two Kokomo brothers are accused of doing to two captives before police arrested them for kidnapping.

Michael Robinson, 33, and Marcus Robinson, 27, face multiple charges in connection to the kidnapping of two men. According to court documents, the brothers stripped them naked, beat them with a baseball bat, threatened to kill them and even forced them to fight each other.

The victims told police, the brothers accused them of breaking into their home and stealing from them. The victims said they repeatedly denied any involvement in a break-in, but were still beaten.

Last week, a Kokomo police officer pulled over the brothers' car when he saw a man "wearing only a t-shirt, hanging from the open front passenger side door with his feet dragging on the ground screaming, “Help! Help me!”

The officer reports finding another naked man and the Robinson brothers inside the car.

“My youngest son commented to me when he heard about it... that he couldn’t see Marcus doing something like that,” said a neighbor who has watched the Robinson brothers grow up. She didn't want to be identified, but said the brothers were "good kids" and the allegations are "out of character.”