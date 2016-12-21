× Majority of road construction to go into hiatus until next spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The holidays will mark the unofficial end to this year’s 2016 road construction projects. Crews may still continue earth moving, demolition, clearing and bridge work as weather permits this winter as some sites in preparation for next year but most areas will see the absence of workers and orange barrels.

INDOT contractors will pull back barrels and barricades to the safest extent possible for holiday travel and for the winter. Some restrictions will remain in place for ongoing road construction sites which include:

I-65 lanes are shifted for widening construction between State Road 26 (Exit 172) and State Road 25 (Exit 175) near Lafayette.

I-69 lanes are shifted toward the right shoulders for widening construction between State Road 37 (Exit 205) in Fishers and State Road 38 (Exit 219) near Pendleton. Large trucks are advised to use the left lane through the work zone.

Sections of State Road 37 from Bloomington to just south of Martinsville are reduced to one lane in each direction for Interstate 69 construction.

Those sites will only be worked on as weather permits and in only in moderate fashion fashion.

Drivers will get a break until late March when resumption of these projects and the beginning of new 2017 road construction projects will begin.