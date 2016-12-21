Memorial services announced for former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Former Indianapolis Mayor and Congressman William "Bill" Hudnut III will be remembered at services near his home in Washington, D.C. and in the city he led for 16 years.

Family members announced Hudnut's passing Sunday morning. He died at the age of 84 after a long battle with illness.

In Indianapolis, there will be a public calling at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Meridian Street, on Friday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service will follow at the same location on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.

A separate service is planned first on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church, located at 4201 Albemarle Street NW in Washington, D.C. A reception will follow the Washington service.

In his last public statement, Hudnut said, “About the journey, it’s been a wonderful trip. As I have said many times, I hope my epitaph will read: ‘He built well and he cared about people.’ In my last years, I have become deeply aware of the love from family and friends and well-wishers with which I have been surrounded. I cherish the affection and support of friends too numerous to count. I have appreciated the posts on the CaringBridge website expressing appreciation, encouragement, and loving concern. I can’t be sure, but it seems as though great love must endure.”

In lieu of flowers, Hudnut asked prior to his passing that memorial contributions be made to support:

Hudnut Commons plaza maintenance fund, at Downtown Indy, Inc.

Contributions can be sent to:

Hudnut Commons Project

Downtown Indy, Inc.

111 Monument Circle, Suite 1900

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership at the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Checks can be sent to the Indiana University Foundation with “Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership” on the memo line:

Indiana University Foundation

P.O. Box 6460

Indianapolis, IN 46206