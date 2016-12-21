× New Ohio River bridges to aid in holiday travel between Indiana and Kentucky

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New and improved Ohio River Bridges will welcome holiday travelers and will help reduce travel times between Louisville and southern Indiana.

Earlier this week, Indiana Lt. Governor and Governor-elect Eric Holcomb ceremonially opened the State Road 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge, completing an interstate-quality loop around the Louisville Metro. The new Ohio River bridge and connecting roads just east of Jeffersonville, IN. will allow I-64 and I-65 traffic to bypass downtown Louisville when connecting to I-71 or heading into Lexington, KY.

The $2.3 billion Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project also includes new and improved I-65 bridges that opened to their final configuration in November.

Tolling charges will begin on the I-65 and SR-265 Ohio River crossings, Friday, December 30, 2016. Only all-electronic tolling will be used, which means no stopping for toll booths or change buckets. For the lowest toll rate, drivers will use an existing E-ZPass transponder or create a prepaid account at www.RiverLink.com.

For drivers without prepaid accounts, bills will be mailed to the address registered to the vehicle.