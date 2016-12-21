× Officials ask for public’s help locating Indiana man who went missing nearly 20 years ago

BRISTOW, Ind. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help with locating an Indiana man who went missing 20 years ago.

Ricky Thomas went missing at the age of 13 on November 6, 1997 from Oak Ridge Road in Bristow, Indiana.

The photo on the left shows what Thomas looked like around the time of his disappearance. The photo on the right is an age-progressed photo to show what Ricky may look like now.

At the time of his disappearance, Thomas was 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 170 pounds. He has small scars on both of his cheeks.

Anyone with information about Ricky is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441.