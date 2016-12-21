× UPDATE: IMPD investigates after person fully engulfed in flames dies on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after the body of an adult male was found on fire on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the scene at East 37th Street and North Drexel Avenue around 11 p.m. for a possible person on fire. Police say a pedestrian walking down the road spotted the burning body and called 9-1-1.

Police say when they arrived they saw a man’s body engulfed in flames, as they described it. Authorities pronounced the man dead on scene.

“This was just a citizen that was walking down the street, looked off to the side, and actually thought there was trash burning or something like that, took a closer look and realized that indeed it was a human body that was on fire,” said Captain Harold Turner.

Detectives have not been able to identify him and say they’re not sure if there are other crime scenes in this case.

Both homicide and crime lab units were on scene, and as of this morning, police say they’ve classified this as a homicide.

There’s no suspect information at this time. Officers say there was other evidence found at the scene, but they’re not releasing that information right now because they don’t want it to affect the investigation.