Thaw slowed by late night cold front; snow chance before a mild Christmas

WINTER BEGINS WITH A THAW

Winter has begun! Good Wednesday evening. We are thawing out in central Indiana and I hope you enjoyed the warmest afternoon in just over two weeks. The high reached 42° - warmest since December 6th.

Winter officially began at 5:44 am but we have lost contact with the polar jet stream. It is in retreat for now. More of a seasonal chill will take hold for the rest of the work week.

There is a wind shift coming before sunrise, which could include a few flurries around daybreak. Thursday will be cooler than today but this front is not packing full arctic air behind it. A combo of Pacific and Arctic air - call it "Parctic" air so not as harsh but cool.

WET SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT