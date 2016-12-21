Thaw slowed by late night cold front; snow chance before a mild Christmas

WINTER BEGINS WITH A THAW
Winter has begun! Good Wednesday evening. We are thawing out in central Indiana and I hope you enjoyed the warmest afternoon in just over two weeks. The high reached 42° - warmest since December 6th.
Winter officially began at 5:44 am but we have lost contact with the polar jet stream. It is in retreat for now. More of a seasonal chill will take hold for the rest of the work week.
There is a wind shift coming before sunrise, which could include a few flurries around daybreak. Thursday will be cooler than today but this front is not packing full arctic air behind it. A combo of Pacific and Arctic air - call it "Parctic" air so not as harsh but cool.
WET SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT
The holiday weekend will open with a possible wet snow and rain mix developing later Friday evening. Slushy travel could develop and we will be watching this carefully. At this time, temperatures are not going to be as cold as late Friday and will hold steady close to the freezing mark. More to be resolved and we will update.
WARMER CHRISTMAS AND MONDAY
Warmer air will arrive to end the holiday weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday early and again early Sunday. There will be rain-free hours Christmas eve and Christmas day.
Later Sunday temperatures will continue to rise as a stronger storm system approaches. A rise above 50 degrees is possible and we could reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Monday afternoon! Temperatures will surge before a new cold front - running 20 degrees above normal. That warmth is brief! Showers and possibly a line of thunderstorms could accompany a cold front by Monday evening.