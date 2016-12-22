3-point barrage helps No. 16 Indiana roll past Austin Peay

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 22: Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers reaches up to tip the ball in during the game against the Austin Peay Governors at Assembly Hall on December 22, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — James Blackmon Jr. scored 24 points and Robert Johnson added 20 Wednesday night as No. 16 Indiana blew out Austin Peay 97-62.

Indiana (10-2) extended its home-court winning streak to 26 games — the fifth-longest in school history.

Josh Robinson had 21 points for the Governors (4-9), who have lost seven straight.

Austin Peay kept the score close — until the Hoosiers figured out how to beat their zone defense.

Center Thomas Bryant started a flurry of three straight 3s that extended Indiana’s 17-15 lead to 26-18 midway through the first half. The Hoosiers pulled away by making 11 of 18 3s in the half including a half-court buzzer beater.

They finished 15 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Johnson’s first 10 shots all were 3s and he wound up making a career high six. Josh Newkirk had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists for Indiana.

John Murry had 18 points for Austin Peay, which trailed 48-31 at halftime and never got any closer in the second half.