A pleasant and seasonal Thursday on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Thursday morning everyone! Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today but right on average, topping out in the mid to upper 30s.

We have a dry day on the way with a mix of sun and clouds. A great night to check out the Lights at the Brickyard! Temperatures will be near freezing with partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will fill in as we head towards sunrise on Friday morning.

Most of Friday will be dry with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Rain showers will develop in the evening hours and continue through the overnight. A little bit of freezing rain or wet snowflakes may mix in during the early morning hours on Saturday.

A few spotty light rain showers may linger into Christmas Eve morning.

The Holiday weekend is looking mild with highs in the 40s and 50s! So no white Christmas for us.😦

More rain showers are possible Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures return to seasonal averages Tuesday and Wednesday.