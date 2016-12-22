× Ball State trustees increase room and board by 1 percent

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University trustees have approved a 1 percent increase in room and board rates for freshmen who start classes in fall of next year.

The Muncie Star Press reports that the increase will amount to about $100 more than freshmen paid this fall. Standard double-occupancy room prices will range from about $9,000 to $10,350. The rates assume a fall 2017 occupancy of 6,280 students and a freshman class of about 3,700 students.

Ball State’s budget for residence hall this school year is $34 million and dining services’ budget is $45.2 million.

Ball State offers a premium plan to students that includes a two-year housing agreement with guaranteed rates, vehicle registration, preferred room scheduling, earlier move-in dates and other amenities.