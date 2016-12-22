× Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund gets funding boost from Toyota plant

COLUMBUS, Ind. –The Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund received a big boost for their holiday fund drive earlier this week when the Toyota Material Handling Division presented them with a check for $2,500.

The Firemen’s Cheer Fund was founded by the Columbus Fire Department and is the oldest charity in Bartholomew County that depends solely on public donations for its existence.

The Cheer Fund is coordinated through the efforts of the City of Columbus Firemen, with assistance from a volunteer board of directors. Each year the fund depends on volunteer contributions from the public to reach a monetary goal for the purchase of new toys and food for underprivileged children in Bartholomew County.

The Firemen’s Cheer Fund was founded by the Columbus Fire Department in 1930, when some caring firemen realized that some area poor children probably wouldn’t find any gifts under a Christmas tree. They banded together that Christmas to hold a party for some 50 needy children to whom they gave presents, using $1,500 dollars collected from the community.

Since that time, the organization has grown to serve more than 2,000 families each year in the Bartholomew County area.