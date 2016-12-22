Set the table in style! Ring in 2017 with these festive ideas from Clay Terrace.
Festive NYE table
-
Festive fashion
-
Festive crab leg recipe
-
Last minute gift ideas
-
Travelzoo NYE deals
-
12 things to do in central Indiana for free this Christmas season
-
-
$15 million youth sports facility planned for Finch Creek Park in Noblesville
-
Indiana grown fall meal
-
Comfy New Year’s with cocktails
-
Say cheers with wine cocktails
-
“Welcoming Table” culinary event highlights Indy`s immigrant chefs
-
-
Guy Fieri’s new cookbook
-
The ‘Jingle Johns’ are flush with musical entertainment
-
Build-A-Bear gearing up for Christmas