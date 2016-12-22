10-year-old girl with autism sings powerful version of ‘Hallelujah’ that will give you the chills

DONAGHADEE, Ireland — A 10-year-old girl’s performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is giving the Internet chills.

BBC reports that Kaylee Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, sang the song at Killard House School in Northern Ireland, and about 200 other students sang in the background.

ITV reports that the principal of Kaylee’s school said the little girl was very quiet in class — but when she sings, she shines.

“To stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing,” she told ITV.

Full Version:

