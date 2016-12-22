IMPD looking for suspects in Indy’s 145th murder investigation of 2016   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - IMPD is looking for at least two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting late Wednesday night on Indy’s east side.

The shooting happened just before around 11:50 Wednesday night at a home in 1500 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.

The victim is said to have answered a knock at the door, and when he opened it police say multiple shots were fired at him.

A woman was also inside the house at the time.

Investigators hope she can help them with a description of the suspects,

“Initially definitely they fled on foot to the south, and it’s unknown if there was a car parked maybe nearby or whatnot. But we don’t know that. At this point in time they fled on foot to the south,” said IMPD Captain Harold Turner.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

IMPD says this is the city's 145th murder investigation this year.

There were 148 total murders in 2015.