Indianapolis FBI detectives searching for suspect in north side bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Detectives with the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are searching for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the Indiana Members Credit Union located at 8333 Naab Road, near Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Witnesses told police the man implied he had a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, 6-foot tall, medium build and in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, beanie cap, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or circumstance of this incident is urged to contact the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Information shared via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous and confidential and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.