Man shot in apparent road rage incident on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a man was shot in an apparent road rage incident Thursday on the near southwest side.

Officers were heading to another call in the area when they were flagged down by a 48-year-old man who said he had been shot. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue around 1:20 p.m.

The victim said he had been cut off by a blue minivan and he honked his horn. He said he heard gunshots as he began to pass the vehicle.

He realized he had been shot and flagged down an officer. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Health in stable condition.

At this time, police can’t confirm how many shots were fired. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives would like to speak with the driver of the minivan, but have not been able to locate the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.