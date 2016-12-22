× UPDATE: Indianapolis police search for at least two suspects after fatal east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –IMPD is looking for at least two suspects connected to a deadly shooting late Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Gladstone Avenue just before midnight on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

EMS crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old male, but it is not known if next-of-kin has been notified therefore his name is being withheld.

Detectives believe that someone knocked on the victim’s door and when he answered it he was immediately shot and killed. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood for additional information about the shooting, but they have not yet released any additional details.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).