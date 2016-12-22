× Rain to kick off the holiday weekend along with mild temperatures

ARCTIC JET STREAM RETREATS

A far cry from how the week started. The polar branch of the jet stream has been in full retreat this week. The bitter cold will remain absent for several more days as a more west to east pattern takes hold.

The bitter cold has backed off and Thursday afternoon the thaw continued. Surpassing the 40° mark for the second straight day, a early morning wind shift was not enough to slow the thaw. Skies brightened and under the mainly clear skies overnight it will get colder. Temperature will cool to the middle 20s by daybreak Friday.

TRAVEL PICTURE IMPROVES

Clouds will thicken Friday with rain on the way by evening. Temperature profiles are sill being monitored but favor mainly rainfall across central Indiana Friday night. A period of wet snow could accompany any the rain with its onset but mainly change to all rainfall through midnight.

Travel north and the chance of wet snow is much more likely. Any accumulation will be slushy and could slow arrival times.

BIG SWING COMING FOR CHRISTMAS

The holiday weekend will open damp – with fog likely early Saturday and again Sunday. Rain chances are small and will be light through Sunday morning. Weather should not be much of a hassle getting around the state for the weekend. Again, be aware fog may be thick early Saturday.

50 degree warmth is forecast for Christmas Day for the second straight year. Only 20 Christmas days have topped 50° or warmer that’s only 14% on record. The warmest Christmas 64° in 1893.

A wild temp ride is likely to develop later Sunday after sunset with a passing warm front. A rise to near 60° into the early morning hours is possible early Monday before sunrise as a powerhouse storm approaches. Remember the coldest December temp in 12 years Monday morning? (-1°).

We are in the warm sector of the storm that will be producing blizzard like conditions over the upper Midwest.

STORM TO END HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Well in advance of the storms blizzard watches have been hoisted across the Dakotas starting Sunday night into Monday. The large system will be far reaching with central Indiana in the warm ‘sector’ Sunday night. With temperatures rising here, the threat of showers will develop as a cold front races east toward the state. We will monitor for possible gusty winds and a possible thunderstorm as more data becomes available.

COLD BLAST(S) TO RETURN

Looking longer range, the signals are there for some very cold blasts of air before the year ends. The jet stream could buckles drastically over the Pacific and send arctic air south again by New Year’s weekend. Stay tuned but plan on more cold air. The thinking is still for BIG temperature swings – a fingerprint of the up coming winter.