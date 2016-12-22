Tour museum and library of world famous author for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the most celebrated authors of our times is Kurt Vonnegut. He was born in Indianapolis, but most people don’t realize he was anything but celebrated for decades of his life.

“You can go through Kurt's rejection letters, and he was rejected many, many, many times by publishers! This was a guy who went to 5 colleges and got zero degrees for the majority of his life,” said Chris Lafave, curator at Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library.

The Vonnegut Museum is on Senate Avenue in downtown Indy. It's free to the public, and it's interactive. You can pull up old manuscripts and various items of Vonnegut’s life on computer screens. One of the more popular exhibits appeals to all ages—it’s a typewriter like the one Vonnegut used. It’s for guests to type on. The typewriter has been set up in a small studio space that’s a recreation of where Vonnegut sat and wrote.

“Much of the younger generation has never seen or at used a typewriter before. And when they come here, they get to type on it, and then we put what they have written on Twitter as ‘Kurt’s Typewriter,’” said Lafave.

Vonnegut was born in 1922 in Indianapolis. He went to Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and was one of the editors of the school paper. When he graduated in 1940, he was offered a job at the Indianapolis Times, but his family talked him out of accepting it. They said you'll never make a living as a writer. Initially, Vonnegut’s family was correct. He didn’t find success until his late 40’s with his book "Slaughterhouse-Five" that was published in the late 60's.

“Martin Luther King Junior and Robert Kennedy had been assassinated. It was a very different world Kurt Vonnegut was living in. That's when his book just took off like you wouldn't believe and he was the most famous author on Earth after 46 years of being relatively obscure,” said Lafave.

Vonnegut was captured during WWII, during the Battle of the Bulge. He marched 60 miles to a prison camp, but he survived the bombings in Dresden.

His book, “Slaughterhouse-Five”, was written about the experience, but it was not to glamorize war. The story is told in a nonlinear order--events become clear through flashback.

He describes the stories of Billy Pilgrim, who believes he was held in an alien zoo and has experienced time travel. It’s from his time as an American soldier and as a chaplain’s assistant to postwar and early years. Most consider it Vonnegut’s most influential publication.

His writing back then also has modern day implications. “Slaughterhouse-Five” is based on combat trauma and PTSD and everything veterans come home with.

The Vonnegut Museum will move to a new place at 646 Mass Avenue with their grand opening April 11, 2017--the 10th anniversary of Vonnegut’s passing. The museum will showcase items depicting his life, Vonnegut merchandise, and all his works.

“On April 11th, we're going to have a big party and everybody’s invited. We've got a lot of great events going on next year. We recommend you attend Night of Vonnegut, Vonnegut Fest, and Banned Book Week,” said Lafave.