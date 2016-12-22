Whitestown police officers surprise drivers with $100 bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. - Police in Whitestown spent the Thursday before Christmas spreading some holiday cheer around town.

An anonymous donor gave the department $2,500 to give away with the only requirement that it be given out through random acts of kindness. Police Chief Dennis Anderson said he and officers decided they would surprise 25 people with $100 bills.

“I feel like Santa Claus," Anderson said. "I mean just to see the reactions on their face and how their face lights up, because the last thing they expect."

“Are you stinking kidding me? Are you stinking kidding me? That’s a $100 bill," Debra Knight said, who was surprised with the money with her three grandchildren in the back seat. "I’m thinking I went the speed limit, I had seat belts on all of us and I’m thinking I’m getting pulled over?"

But police pulled over people Thursday for driving well instead of breaking the law. Chief Anderson said this gave citizens to see his officers in a different light.

“It gives the people that sense that we are human beings and we are here to protect and serve and we do care about the community and we do care about the people," Anderson said. “That’s the priceless part. I mean just to see the reactions on their face and how their face lights up."

The department plans to give the entire $2,500 away before Christmas.