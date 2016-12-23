× FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: December 23

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: WARREN CENTRAL’S MACK SMITH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Warriors of Warren Central found themselves in a tight game in the first half against Danville (Ill.) in the Manual Extravaganza. To start extending a lead, WC crashed the boards hard, and it paid off. Off a Warren miss, Mack Smith skied for the rebound and threw it back down through the hoop for a putback dunk. Smith scored 16 points and was named the MVP of the game in the Warriors' 62-39 win over Danville (Ill.).

NOMINEE #2: ARLINGTON'S DEJUAN WORTHAM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This showdown between Circle City schools got off to a high-flying start. Providence Cristo Rey was inbounding the ball at midcourt and tried for a cross court pass. PCR put too much air under the ball, allowing Arlington's DeJuan Wortham to swoop in for the steal. With no one in his way, Wortham easily cruised to the rim for a dunk in the Knights' 79-60 win.