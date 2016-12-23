× HSE’s Austin Holzum wins second FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hamilton Southeastern’s Austin Holzum wins the week two FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game. The Royals’ senior guard topped North Central’s Kris Wilkes by over 40 votes.

With the first quarter winding down, Hamilton Southeastern had the ball against town rivals Fishers. Austin Holzum stood in the corner waiting for the play to unfold and it just so happened he would get the ball. After barely staying in bounds, Holzum fired up the shot from long range and it tickled the twine just as the buzzer sounded. Every point was vital in this Mudsock Madness showdown at the state fairgrounds as Hamilton Southeastern won 86-80 in double overtime.