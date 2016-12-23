Bloomington couple turns billboard into Christmas card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind- It's a Christmas card on a billboard, and you can't miss it if you're near State Road 37 and Walnut Street.

“It turned out way better than we imagined,” said Michelle Hartman, who designed the billboard with her husband Andrew.

The billboard, which they won in an online charity auction, features their dogs, Max and Splinter.

“We just bought a big piece of poster board and i brought my craft bucket to a labor day weekend trip and whatever we decided to put on the poster board that weekend, was what stuck,” said Hartman. “I think people like it, we've gotten a lot of positive feedback about it. And it was nice to be able to do one Christmas card and not have to mess with everyone's addresses.”

The Hartmans have a thing about Christmas cards- though last year’s was much smaller.

“So our Christmas card last year was very very small,” said Hartman. “A lot of people were losing it in the envelope.”

But not this year. Still, for those relatives who can't drive by, they've put it on social media too.

The money the couple spent on the billboard goes toward the Monroe County School Foundation.