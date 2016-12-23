More than a dozen varieties of potato chips recalled due to salmonella fears

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Several potato chip companies are recalling their products due to possible salmonella contamination.
Herr’s, Seyfert, and Bickel’s Snack Foods are all on the recall list.
According to the FDA, they were all made with milk ingredients by one of its’ secondary seasoning component suppliers, Valley Milk Products LLC. The milk ingredient is being recalled due to a potential risk of Salmonella contamination, and Valley Milk Products LLC notified all of the companies it supplies to.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Although no illnesses have been reported, the companies are choosing to voluntarily recall their products.
If you purchased on of the recalled products, do not eat it, and return it to the retailer where it were purchased for a full refund.
The following list includes all of the potato chips affected by the recall.
HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
2.625 oz.
72600 03339
November 13, 2016 thru March 27, 2017
HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
8.0 oz. 72600 03420
November 26, 2016 thru April 24, 2017
PEDDLER’S PANTRY
Smoke Dried Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
2.0 oz.
72600 07789
December 25, 2016 thru March 27, 2017
Bon Ton- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 2.75 oz
UPC: 7004000224
Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/20/17
Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/14/16
Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 2 oz
UPC: 7593996049
Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17
Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16
Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 5 oz
UPC: 7593905103
Best by: 1/2/17
Manufactured: 9/28/16
Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 8.5 oz
UPC: 7593905033
Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17
Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16
Bickel’s- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: .75 oz
UPC: 7148700930
Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17
Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16
Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 2 oz
UPC: 7148700602
Best by Between: 1/16/17-3/6/17
Manufactured Between: 10/12/16-11/30/16
Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 7 oz
UPC: 7148721020
Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/6/17
Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-11/30/16
Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 8.5oz
UPC: 7148711030
Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/13/17
Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-12/7/16
Bon Ton-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 1.5 oz
UPC: 7004004132
Best by: 1/9/17
Manufactured: 10/5/16
Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 2 oz
UPC: 7017500019
Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17
Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16
Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 7/8 oz
UPC: 3720000014
Best by Between: 12/19/16-2/20/17
Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-11/17/16
Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 2 oz
UPC: 3720000476
Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17
Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16
Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 8.5 oz
UPC: 3720000504
Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17
Manufactured Between: 10/5/16-12/14/16
Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
Size: 8.5 oz
UPC: 7017500060
Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17
Manufactured Between: 10/4/16-12/13/16
Cabana-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 5 oz
UPC: 7277901085
Best by Between: 3/6/17-4/24/17
Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-11/9/16
Key Foods-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
Size: 6 Oz
UPC: 73296216671
Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/13/17
Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/7/16