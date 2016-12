Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double shooting on the northwest side of the city.

The shooting happened just after 2:20 p.m. in the Wildwood Village Apartments near West 38th Street and Guion Road.

Two men were found shot in the parking lot. One person was in extremely critical condition. The second victim's injuries weren't life-threatening, police said.