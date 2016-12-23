× Rain chances going up, along with our temperatures. Mild Christmas Day ahead!

Tricky forecast this morning for PARTS of the Ohio Valley/Midwest with pockets of light wintry mix being reported! So far, Indiana remains dry with temperatures in the upper 20’s. Through the day, our temperatures will slowly climb and so will our chances for rain and a few wet snowflakes. Unlike last weekend, temperatures will be warmer so the threat of icy conditions is now under 5% for central Indiana. Any travel spots that may slow would be from northwest Indiana through Chicago by mid to late afternoon in the colder air.

This evening and overnight, temperatures will remain above freezing so roads should remain wet! Christmas Eve may begin wet but a lot of dry time is expected through the day but rather cloudy. More warmth to follow on Christmas Day as a few more showers will pass through the state, while temperatures surge into the lower 50’s. Not a record high on Sunday but well above average! By the way, the record high for Christmas day is 64°, back in 1893! Have a great holiday weekend and be careful…