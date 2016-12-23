Shoppers scramble for last-minute gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Last-minute shoppers around Central Indiana spent much of Friday scrambling to finish buying the remaining items on their Christmas list.

“I’m actually shopping for my fiancé,” Tyler McCarroll, who was shopping with his family, said. “I’m that guy who’s a little late in the season, but you know I’m doing what I can.”

He wasn’t alone. The Fashion Mall at Keystone at the Crossing has been slammed this week as well as most of the other malls around Indianapolis, according to Simon Malls Spokesperson Lindsey Alltop.

“It’s been pretty crowded today and the past couple of days,” Alltop said. “A lot of gift card purchases and then a lot of people are just hitting up the retailers.”

Simon Malls is offering special holiday hours Friday and Saturday, which are below. For the real last minute shoppers in Indy, Amazon is providing two-hour deliveries on certain items all the way up until 9:45 Christmas Eve.

Fashion Mall at Keystone: Friday = 9 AM - 10 PM Saturday = 9 AM - 6 PM

Circle Centre: Friday = 8 AM - 9 PM Saturday = 8 AM - 6 PM

Greenwood Park Mall: Friday = 8 AM - 11 PM Saturday = 7 AM - 6 PM

Castleton Square Mall: Friday = 8 AM - 11 PM Saturday = 7 AM - 6 PM

Hamilton Town Center: Friday 8 AM - 10 PM Saturday = 8 AM - 6 PM