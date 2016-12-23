State police troopers, INDOT monitoring roads over holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you're planning to hit the road this holiday weekend, you'll want to make sure you plan ahead and keep a close eye on the forecast.

AAA predicts more than 103 million Americans will travel this holiday with more than 90 million traveling on the roads from now through Jan. 2.

Also hitting the roads are Indiana State Police Troopers. They have extra troopers patrolling highways and interstates and they're looking out for people who are breaking the law.

"We’re going to be looking for the Grinches of the roadway, people that are driving too fast, people who are rude, driving aggressively, looking for the drunk drivers. We also want to make sure moms and dads have all the kids buckled up," explained Cpt. Dave Bursten.

ISP Troopers will also be looking for drivers who are distracted, not only by cell phones, but by passengers in the cars.

"Distractions can happen from your passengers as well, from small children," Bursten said.

Troopers are asking drivers to help them out on the roads as well with following even some of the most simple laws.

"Every car comes with an early warning, anti-collision device. Do you know what that is? It’s called a turn signal. Use it. That can keep you out of a crash, just doing that," said Bursten.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be sending about 30 crews out Friday afternoon and early evening. They will begin salting interstates and ramps. If temperatures go below freezing, they will call in additional crews.

