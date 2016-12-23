× Yuengling coming to Indiana in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Hoosier beer lovers, rejoice! Yuengling is coming to Indiana in 2017.

The beer is set to hit shelves late in the first quarter of the year. No official release date has been set, but expect it sometime around March. Monarch Beverage, 5 Star and Indiana Beverage will distribute it throughout the state.

D. G. Yuengling & Son was established in 1829, making it the oldest operating brewing company in the United States. Its headquarters is located in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

“Hoosiers have long awaited the launch of Yuengling in our state and we are very excited to begin offering it at the end of the first quarter 2017. The brand adds to an already robust selection of beers available in Indiana,” a Monarch Beverage spokesperson said.