A little piece of Christmas at the Ronald McDonald House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As the saying goes, “home is where the heart is,” and for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana (RMHCCIN), their home is wherever is closest to their child’s hospital.

The Ronald McDonald families travel far from their true homes to Indianapolis so their children can undergo treatment. Each night there can be as many as 58 families staying at the house. Local community and corporate partners help make that house a home for these families 365 days a year.

“When a child is critically ill, we aim to take the pressure off of the parents as much as possible by providing things like warm meals, a bed to sleep in, and a supportive and comfortable environment,” says Michelle Study-Campbell, CEO of RMHCCIN.

Having a ‘home-away-from-home’ during the holidays can be difficult. That’s why RMHCCIN sets up a Santa’s Workshop each year to bring some happiness and holiday cheer.

“The Santa’s Workshop is our way of taking the stress of the holidays away from the parents and turning it into a joyful experience for everyone at the House,” added Study-Campbell.

There’s a room full of toys for kids and their parents to go shopping. Volunteers are around to help wrap and make the environment as positive as possible for the children and their families as they go through a difficult time in their lives.

Matt and Kim Murray are originally from Terre Haute but have spent the last few weeks at the Ronald McDonald House. Their son Colton recently underwent open heart surgery and has needed around-the-clock care. Colton has Trisomy 21, Hirschsprung’s Disease and half of a heart.

While in Indianapolis, Matt and Kim take their three-year-old son to the hospital as they sit with Colton and monitor his care. This hospital stay will keep them at the Ronald McDonald House through Christmas and beyond.

Kim and Matt say they’re thankful for the little things like Santa’s Workshop to make getting presents for their boys easier.

All of the items for “purchase” at Santa’s Workshop are donated. Donors include local churches and businesses, plus school groups and major contributors like the Indianapolis Pacers, Anthem, IU Health, Heartland Dental and Duke Realty.