At least one person dead after car crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At least one person is dead after a car crash at 71st Street, just west of Binford Avenue, late Friday night.

The fatal accident happened a little after midnight in the 5300 block of 71st Street. Police say the male driver swerved off the road, and struck a tree. He was killed immediately.

All northbound and southbound lanes closed until police finished investigating.